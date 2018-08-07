App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 01:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB posts lower-than-expected Q1 net loss of Rs 940 crore as bad loans decline

Provisions and contingencies met expectations, falling 72 percent sequentially to Rs 5,758 crore. For the year-ago period, the bank's provisions stood at Rs 2,608.7 crore.

Beena Parmar @BeenaParmar
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Punjab National Bank  (PNB) on Monday reported a lower-than-expected net loss of Rs 940 crore for the quarter-ended June. The loss was contained on the back of healthy interest income and fall in bad loans.

This is the scam-hit lender's second consecutive loss as for the quarter-ended March 2018, it had posted a massive loss of Rs 13,417 crore.

PNB had posted a net profit of Rs 343.40 crore for the same quarter last year.

Provisions and contingencies met expectations, falling 72 percent sequentially to Rs 5,758 crore. For the year-ago period, the bank's provisions stood at Rs 2,608.7 crore.

related news

PNB is the second largest government-owned bank in the country.

NII and other income

During the quarter, net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and paid, beat expectations to rise 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,692 crore. Sequentially, the NII grew by 53 percent from Rs 3,063.3 crore.

Other income or non-interest income was lower by 16 percent YoY to Rs 1,959 crore. However, it grew 25.5 percent from March quarter’s Rs 1,561 crore.

Non-performing assets

Gross NPAs marginally reduced to 18.26 percent of total loans, down from 18.38 percent as on March end but rose from 13.66 percent in June last year.

Net NPA ratio fell to 10.58 percent from 11.24 percent as on March end but rose from 8.7 percent a year ago.

Post results, PNB shares fell and at 1.30 pm local time, were trading 2.16 percent lower at Rs 88.20 apiece as compared to a 0.16 percent higher trade in BSE Sensex.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 12:59 pm

tags #Banks #NPAs #PNB #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.