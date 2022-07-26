PNB Gilts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.41 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y
July 26, 2022 / 11:08 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Gilts are:
Net Sales at Rs 283.41 crore in June 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 214.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.94 crore in June 2022 down 322.97% from Rs. 39.89 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.38 crore in June 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 171.43 crore in June 2021.
PNB Gilts shares closed at 65.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.10% over the last 12 months.
|PNB Gilts
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.41
|241.91
|214.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|283.41
|241.91
|214.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.37
|5.23
|3.09
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.30
|0.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|208.68
|43.78
|40.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.20
|192.60
|170.43
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|71.22
|192.64
|171.16
|Interest
|186.32
|133.35
|109.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-115.09
|59.28
|61.36
|Exceptional Items
|-0.06
|-0.03
|-11.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-115.15
|59.25
|50.29
|Tax
|-26.21
|10.19
|10.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-88.94
|49.05
|39.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-88.94
|49.05
|39.89
|Equity Share Capital
|180.01
|180.01
|180.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|2.73
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|2.73
|2.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|2.73
|2.22
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|2.73
|2.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited