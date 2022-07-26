PNB Gilts Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.41 crore, up 32.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.41 crore in June 2022 up 32.01% from Rs. 214.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.94 crore in June 2022 down 322.97% from Rs. 39.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.38 crore in June 2022 down 58.36% from Rs. 171.43 crore in June 2021.

PNB Gilts shares closed at 65.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.35% returns over the last 6 months and -10.10% over the last 12 months.