Pidilite Industries Q1 PAT seen up 38.6% YoY to Rs. 301.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Pidilite Industries net profit rose 17% year on year to Rs 254 crore. Pidilite Industries Ltd reported a 17.3% decline in its net profit for the March quarter to Rs 254 crore from Rs 308 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter rose 12% year on year to Rs 2507 crore versus Rs 2235 crore last year. Total cost rose 18% year on year to Rs 2178 crore.

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Pidilite Industries to report net profit at Rs. 301.7 crore up 38.6% year-on-year (up 18.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 34.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,613.7 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 34.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 16.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 468.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.