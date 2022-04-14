PI Industries Q4 PAT seen up 18.2% YoY to Rs. 212.5 cr: ICICI Direct

PI Industries Ltd. | The stock has fallen -6 percent to Rs 2201.85 as on January 18 from Rs 2330.60 as on January 11.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Chemicals sector. The brokerage house expects PI Industries to report net profit at Rs. 212.5 crore up 18.2% year-on-year (down 4.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,389.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 36.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 309.8 crore.

