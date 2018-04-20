PI Industries Q4 PAT may dip 10.7% YoY to Rs. 121 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Agriculture sector. The brokerage house expects PI Industries to report net profit at Rs. 121 crore down 10.7% year-on-year (up 49.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 24.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 668 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6 percent Y-o-Y (up 55.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 163 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.