PI Industries: Diversification away from agrochemicals on the cards

PI Industries (PIND; CMP: Rs 2,472; M Cap: Rs 37,507 crore) has maintained a healthy growth momentum in its Q3 results, with a 19 percent YoY growth in Custom Synthesis/export business (CSM, 75 percent of revenues). Domestic revenues grew 8 percent, helped by a favourable rabi season. Gross margins were hit by lower export incentives and an increase in raw material prices. A rise in overhead expenses (mainly due to the increase in fuel and shipping costs, and one-time strategic...