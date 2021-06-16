Peria Karamalai Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore, up 57.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore in March 2021 up 57.96% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021 up 128.89% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2021 up 423.14% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.94 in March 2020.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 260.25 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.97% returns over the last 6 months and 191.43% over the last 12 months.