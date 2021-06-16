MARKET NEWS

Peria Karamalai Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore, up 57.96% Y-o-Y

June 16, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.16 crore in March 2021 up 57.96% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.51 crore in March 2021 up 128.89% from Rs. 5.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in March 2021 up 423.14% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

Peria Karamalai EPS has increased to Rs. 4.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 16.94 in March 2020.

Peria Karamalai shares closed at 260.25 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 18.97% returns over the last 6 months and 191.43% over the last 12 months.

Peria Karamalai Tea and Produce Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations13.1617.318.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations13.1617.318.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.770.180.53
Purchase of Traded Goods0.190.390.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.78-1.741.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.016.365.93
Depreciation0.821.061.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3.172.902.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.998.17-2.74
Other Income0.100.120.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.098.29-2.60
Interest0.660.700.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.427.59-3.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.427.59-3.44
Tax0.915.531.81
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.512.06-5.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.512.06-5.24
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.512.06-5.24
Equity Share Capital3.103.103.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.896.64-16.94
Diluted EPS4.896.64-16.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.896.64-16.94
Diluted EPS4.896.64-16.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 16, 2021 12:33 pm

