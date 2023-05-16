Pearl Global In Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore in March 2023 down 21.48% from Rs. 349.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.92 crore in March 2023 up 119.29% from Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.39 crore in March 2023 up 1.33% from Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2022.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2022.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 444.45 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 13.11% over the last 12 months.