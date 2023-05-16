English
    Pearl Global In Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore, down 21.48% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 274.61 crore in March 2023 down 21.48% from Rs. 349.73 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.92 crore in March 2023 up 119.29% from Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.39 crore in March 2023 up 1.33% from Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2022.

    Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 12.89 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.88 in March 2022.

    Pearl Global In shares closed at 444.45 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.92% returns over the last 6 months and 13.11% over the last 12 months.

    Pearl Global Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations274.61200.77349.73
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations274.61200.77349.73
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials115.0295.08142.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.23-24.7236.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.0852.4746.80
    Depreciation5.535.024.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.8667.84109.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.885.099.82
    Other Income5.987.3812.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8612.4622.71
    Interest8.177.246.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.695.2215.91
    Exceptional Items15.85-2.060.24
    P/L Before Tax29.543.1716.15
    Tax1.620.833.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.922.3312.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.922.3312.73
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.891.085.88
    Diluted EPS12.851.085.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.891.085.88
    Diluted EPS12.851.085.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 16, 2023 09:42 am