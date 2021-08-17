Oswal ChemandFe Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 37.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in June 2021 down 37.18% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2021 down 43.83% from Rs. 16.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2021 down 36.4% from Rs. 22.94 crore in June 2020.

Oswal ChemandFe EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2020.

Oswal ChemandFe shares closed at 23.80 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.97% returns over the last 6 months and 125.59% over the last 12 months.