Ortel Comm Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore, down 18.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore in September 2020 down 18.05% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2020 up 43% from Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020 up 183.08% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2019.

Ortel Comm shares closed at 0.85 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.33% returns over the last 6 months and 70.00% over the last 12 months.