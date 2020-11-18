Ortel Comm Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore, down 18.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ortel Communications are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.79 crore in September 2020 down 18.05% from Rs. 22.93 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.85 crore in September 2020 up 43% from Rs. 8.51 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020 up 183.08% from Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2019.
Ortel Comm shares closed at 0.85 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 13.33% returns over the last 6 months and 70.00% over the last 12 months.
|Ortel Communications
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.79
|18.18
|22.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.79
|18.18
|22.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.77
|2.78
|3.04
|Depreciation
|6.47
|6.43
|6.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.30
|12.90
|22.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.75
|-3.93
|-9.60
|Other Income
|-0.10
|1.47
|1.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.85
|-2.46
|-8.51
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.85
|-2.46
|-8.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.85
|-2.46
|-8.51
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.85
|-2.46
|-8.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.85
|-2.46
|-8.51
|Equity Share Capital
|32.98
|32.98
|32.98
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-0.75
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.75
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.47
|-0.75
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.47
|-0.75
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am