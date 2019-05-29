Orient Refract Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 187.38 crore, up 4.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 187.38 crore in March 2019 up 4.76% from Rs. 178.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.99 crore in March 2019 down 8.99% from Rs. 27.46 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.33 crore in March 2019 down 17.13% from Rs. 43.84 crore in March 2018.

Orient Refract EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2018.

Orient Refract shares closed at 232.05 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.77% returns over the last 6 months and 21.91% over the last 12 months.