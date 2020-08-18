Orient Paper Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.64 crore, down 46.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 80.64 crore in June 2020 down 46.15% from Rs. 149.77 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2020 down 317.27% from Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.04 crore in June 2020 down 173.78% from Rs. 19.03 crore in June 2019.
Orient Paper shares closed at 19.40 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Paper and Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|80.64
|134.48
|149.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|80.64
|134.48
|149.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.75
|38.30
|53.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.60
|6.83
|-6.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.09
|20.06
|21.54
|Depreciation
|8.03
|8.52
|8.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.53
|68.77
|63.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.16
|-8.00
|9.62
|Other Income
|2.09
|3.48
|1.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.07
|-4.52
|11.00
|Interest
|1.31
|1.47
|1.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.38
|-5.99
|9.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.38
|-5.99
|9.90
|Tax
|-5.94
|-3.01
|1.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.44
|-2.98
|8.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.44
|-2.98
|8.02
|Equity Share Capital
|21.22
|21.22
|21.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.14
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.14
|0.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|-0.14
|0.38
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|-0.14
|0.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am