Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Orient Paper Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.64 crore, down 46.15% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Paper and Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 80.64 crore in June 2020 down 46.15% from Rs. 149.77 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2020 down 317.27% from Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.04 crore in June 2020 down 173.78% from Rs. 19.03 crore in June 2019.

Orient Paper shares closed at 19.40 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.

Orient Paper and Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations80.64134.48149.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations80.64134.48149.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials26.7538.3053.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.606.83-6.91
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost20.0920.0621.54
Depreciation8.038.528.03
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses57.5368.7763.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.16-8.009.62
Other Income2.093.481.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.07-4.5211.00
Interest1.311.471.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.38-5.999.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-23.38-5.999.90
Tax-5.94-3.011.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-17.44-2.988.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-17.44-2.988.02
Equity Share Capital21.2221.2221.22
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.82-0.140.38
Diluted EPS-0.82-0.140.38
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.82-0.140.38
Diluted EPS-0.82-0.140.38
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am

tags #Diversified #Earnings First-Cut #Orient Paper #Orient Paper and Industries #Results

