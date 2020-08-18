Orient Paper Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.64 crore, down 46.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.64 crore in June 2020 down 46.15% from Rs. 149.77 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.44 crore in June 2020 down 317.27% from Rs. 8.02 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.04 crore in June 2020 down 173.78% from Rs. 19.03 crore in June 2019.

Orient Paper shares closed at 19.40 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.16% returns over the last 6 months and -13.20% over the last 12 months.