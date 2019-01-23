Orient Paper Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 189.68 crore, up 12.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.68 crore in December 2018 up 12.44% from Rs. 168.70 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2018 up 98.56% from Rs. 10.50 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.03 crore in December 2018 up 53.15% from Rs. 28.75 crore in December 2017.

Orient Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.49 in December 2017.

Orient Paper shares closed at 40.80 on January 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given 39.01% returns over the last 6 months and -16.31% over the last 12 months.