Orient Bell Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore, up 102.95% Y-o-Y

July 27, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Orient Bell are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.72 crore in June 2021 up 102.95% from Rs. 42.73 crore in June 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.03 crore in June 2021 up 54.44% from Rs. 11.04 crore in June 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2021 up 67.77% from Rs. 11.51 crore in June 2020.
Orient Bell shares closed at 419.90 on July 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given 86.62% returns over the last 6 months and 442.86% over the last 12 months.
|Orient Bell
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'21
|Mar'21
|Jun'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.54
|181.50
|42.73
|Other Operating Income
|0.18
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.72
|181.50
|42.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.06
|25.77
|2.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|23.37
|56.78
|13.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.02
|4.19
|12.72
|Power & Fuel
|17.24
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.02
|22.26
|17.05
|Depreciation
|4.65
|5.34
|5.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.45
|53.59
|9.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.05
|13.57
|-16.82
|Other Income
|0.69
|0.58
|0.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.36
|14.15
|-16.53
|Interest
|1.16
|1.14
|1.74
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.52
|13.01
|-18.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|2.71
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.52
|13.01
|-15.56
|Tax
|-4.49
|5.00
|-4.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.03
|8.01
|-11.04
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.03
|8.01
|-11.04
|Equity Share Capital
|14.37
|14.35
|14.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|5.59
|-7.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|5.54
|-7.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.50
|5.59
|-7.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.50
|5.54
|-7.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited