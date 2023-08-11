Orchid Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.92 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 182.92 crore in June 2023 up 39.65% from Rs. 130.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2023 up 162.64% from Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2023 up 56.24% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022.

Orchid Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2022.

Orchid Pharma shares closed at 594.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 91.78% over the last 12 months.