    Orchid Pharma Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 182.92 crore, up 39.65% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Orchid Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 182.92 crore in June 2023 up 39.65% from Rs. 130.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.40 crore in June 2023 up 162.64% from Rs. 15.01 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.03 crore in June 2023 up 56.24% from Rs. 15.38 crore in June 2022.

    Orchid Pharma EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.68 in June 2022.

    Orchid Pharma shares closed at 594.90 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 51.57% returns over the last 6 months and 91.78% over the last 12 months.

    Orchid Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations182.92209.90130.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations182.92209.90130.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.41104.22111.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.3414.69-41.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.2216.3614.58
    Depreciation7.717.2121.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses32.4934.9534.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4332.48-9.18
    Other Income1.891.732.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3234.20-6.25
    Interest5.557.487.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.7826.72-14.09
    Exceptional Items--39.21--
    P/L Before Tax10.7865.93-14.09
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7865.93-14.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items---6.78--
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7859.16-14.09
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.37-0.02-0.92
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.4059.14-15.01
    Equity Share Capital50.7240.8240.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8514.49-3.68
    Diluted EPS1.8514.49-3.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.8514.49-3.68
    Diluted EPS1.8514.49-3.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 12:55 pm

