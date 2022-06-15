Opto Circuits Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 73.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2022 down 73.62% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 155.43 crore in March 2022 down 7666.13% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.17 crore in March 2022 up 1508.5% from Rs. 2.00 crore in March 2021.

Opto Circuits shares closed at 1.78 on May 23, 2022 (BSE)