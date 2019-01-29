OneSource Ideas Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 150% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2018 up 150% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 160.82% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 166.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

OneSource Ideas shares closed at 18.50 on January 11, 2019 (BSE)