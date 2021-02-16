Omkar Pharma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 59.45% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Omkar Pharma shares closed at 20.70 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)