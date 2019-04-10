Oil India Q4 PAT may dip 46% YoY to Rs. 467.1 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector. The brokerage house expects Oil India to report net profit at Rs. 467.1 crore down 46% year-on-year (down 62% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 11 percent Y-o-Y (down 24 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,656.9 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 13 percent Y-o-Y (down 41 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 927 crore.

