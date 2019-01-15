Oberoi Realty Q3 PAT seen up 28.9% YoY to Rs. 155 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Oberoi Realty to report net profit at Rs. 155 crore up 28.9% year-on-year (down 27.5% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 87.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 668 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 57.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 303 crore.

