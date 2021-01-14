MARKET NEWS

Oberoi Realty Q3 PAT seen up 16.3% YoY to Rs. 172.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Real Estate and Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Oberoi Realty to report net profit at Rs. 172.4 crore up 16.3% year-on-year (up 24.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 58.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 500.4 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 8.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 33.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 249.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jan 14, 2021 10:49 pm

