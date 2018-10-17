App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi Realty Q2 PAT seen up 108.8% YoY to Rs. 218 cr: HDFC Securities

Net Sales are expected to increase by 107.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 29 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 631 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Oberoi Realty to report net profit at Rs. 218 crore up 108.8% year-on-year (down 29.6% quarter-on-quarter).


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 94.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 318 crore.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 94.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 31.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 318 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 17, 2018 06:42 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #HDFC Securities #Oberoi Realty #Real Estate

