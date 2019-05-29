Nutraplus India Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.80 crore, up 2.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.80 crore in March 2019 up 2.2% from Rs. 35.03 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2019 down 80.1% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.35 crore in March 2019 up 89.72% from Rs. 2.82 crore in March 2018.

Nutraplus India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.77 in March 2018.

Nutraplus India shares closed at 16.75 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given -12.99% returns over the last 6 months and -42.14% over the last 12 months.