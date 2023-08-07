English
    Nucleus Softwar Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 196.01 crore, up 65.58% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nucleus Software Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 196.01 crore in June 2023 up 65.58% from Rs. 118.38 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.88 crore in June 2023 up 316.7% from Rs. 13.17 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.16 crore in June 2023 up 235.8% from Rs. 22.68 crore in June 2022.

    Nucleus Softwar EPS has increased to Rs. 20.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.92 in June 2022.

    Nucleus Softwar shares closed at 1,108.15 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 180.01% returns over the last 6 months and 166.86% over the last 12 months.

    Nucleus Software Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations196.01192.45118.38
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations196.01192.45118.38
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost105.0486.4283.12
    Depreciation3.183.194.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.0824.7718.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.7178.0711.83
    Other Income11.279.736.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.9887.8017.95
    Interest0.190.220.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.7987.5817.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.7987.5817.84
    Tax17.9120.784.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.8866.8013.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.8866.8013.17
    Equity Share Capital26.7726.7726.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.5024.954.92
    Diluted EPS20.5024.954.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.5024.954.92
    Diluted EPS20.5024.954.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:22 am

