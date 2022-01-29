MARKET NEWS

    NTPC Q3 profit jumps 19.3% to Rs 4,626 crore, operating income grows 26%

    NTPC Q3 Results | Its gross generation at the end of December 2021 was at 72.7 billion units, up by 7.28 billion units compared to 65.418 billion units of generation at the end of December 2020, it adds.

    Gaurav Sharma
    January 29, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    Country's largest power generation company NTPC on January 29 has recorded 19.3 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit with significant double-digit growth in operating profit and topline for the quarter ended December 2021.

    Consolidated profit increased to Rs 4,626.11 crore in December 2021 quarter, up from Rs 3,876.36 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal.

    Revenue from operations at consolidated level, grew by 20.94 percent year-on-year to Rs 33,292.61 crore in Q3FY22, says NTPC in its BSE filing.

    The company further says its installed capacity at 67,757.42 MW has been increased by 4,782.42 MW in Q3FY22, up from 62,975 MW capacity at the end of December 2020.

    Its gross generation at the end of December 2021 was at 72.7 billion units, up by 7.28 billion units compared to 65.418 billion units of generation at the end of December 2020, it adds.

    At the operating level, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 26 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,011.61 crore and margin expanded by 132 bps YoY to 33.07 percent in Q3FY22.

    NTPC says average tariff for nine months ended at December 2021 stood at Rs 3.91 per unit, up by 1.03 percent compared to Rs 3.87 per unit reported in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

    The stock of NTPC Ltd closed at Rs 140.1 per share, up Rs 5.2 (+3.8 percent) from its previous close on the National Stock Exchange on January 28. During the past one year, the stock has generated returns of 53 percent, while during the past one month, it has gained 13 percent.
    Tags: #NTPC #NTPC Limited #Results
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 05:47 pm
