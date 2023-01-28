English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NTPC Q3 net profit up 5% at Rs 4,854 crore; interim dividend of Rs 4.25 per share declared

    The state-owned power giant also reported a significant jump in its total income, which rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore in Q3 FY23 from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST
    NTPC's average power tariff during Apr-Dec 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit compared to Rs 3.95 per unit a year ago.

    NTPC's average power tariff during Apr-Dec 2022 stood at Rs 4.96 per unit compared to Rs 3.95 per unit a year ago.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on January 28 reported a net profit of Rs 4,854.36 crore for the quarter ending December 2022, which was nearly 5 percent higher as compared to the year-ago period.

    In the third quarter of the last fiscal, the company's consolidated net profit had stood at Rs 4,626.11 crore.

    In Q3 FY23, the state-owned power giant also reported a significant jump in its total income, which rose to Rs 44,989.21 crore from Rs 33,783.62 crore in the year-ago period.

    NTPC informed the stock exchanges that its board of directors has decided to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 42.50 per cent (Rs 4.25 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-23.