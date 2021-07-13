NTPC Q1 PAT seen up 56.4% YoY to Rs. 3,862.7 cr: ICICI Direct
Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 27,140.5 crore, according to ICICI Direct.
Broker Research
July 13, 2021 / 01:45 PM IST
ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods and Power sector. The brokerage house expects NTPC to report net profit at Rs. 3862.7 crore up 56.4% year-on-year (down 13.8% quarter-on-quarter).
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 6.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 26.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 8,218.4 crore.
