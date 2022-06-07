NMDC: Is it a good time to enter?

NMDC: NMDC reduces iron ore prices. The state-owned mineral producer has fixed the price of lump ore at Rs 4,400 per tonne, and Fines at Rs 3,310 per tonne with effect from June 5, reduced significantly from Rs 5,500 per tonne and Rs 4,410 per tonne on May 25 this year. These prices are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee and other taxes.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

NMDC (CMP: Rs 125; Market capitalisation: Rs 33,560 crore) has reduced iron ore lump and fines prices by 28 percent and 36 percent, respectively, post the imposition of export duty on iron ores and pellets. Following a couple of reduction in prices in June, currently, iron ore lump prices are at Rs 4,400 per tonne and iron ore fines prices are at Rs 3,310 per tonne – the lowest since December 2020. Cumulative production for April-May 2022 stood at 6.35 million...