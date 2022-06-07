NMDC: Is it a good time to enter?

NMDC (CMP: Rs 125; Market capitalisation: Rs 33,560 crore) has reduced iron ore lump and fines prices by 28 percent and 36 percent, respectively, post the imposition of export duty on iron ores and pellets. Following a couple of reduction in prices in June, currently, iron ore lump prices are at Rs 4,400 per tonne and iron ore fines prices are at Rs 3,310 per tonne – the lowest since December 2020. Cumulative production for April-May 2022 stood at 6.35 million...
