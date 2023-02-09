Nitta Gelatin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore, up 0.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore in December 2022 up 0.55% from Rs. 138.79 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.26 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2022 up 63.84% from Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2021.

Nitta Gelatin EPS has increased to Rs. 30.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.93 in December 2021.

Nitta Gelatin shares closed at 593.45 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 70.48% returns over the last 6 months and 124.11% over the last 12 months.