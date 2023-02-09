English
    Nitta Gelatin Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore, up 0.55% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nitta Gelatin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 139.55 crore in December 2022 up 0.55% from Rs. 138.79 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.26 crore in December 2022 up 115.45% from Rs. 12.65 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.88 crore in December 2022 up 63.84% from Rs. 23.12 crore in December 2021.

    Nitta Gelatin India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations139.55145.78138.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations139.55145.78138.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials61.8166.8277.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.482.79-2.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.7012.8011.86
    Depreciation3.643.533.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.8336.3830.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.0623.4718.01
    Other Income0.180.161.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.2423.6419.50
    Interest0.891.931.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.3521.7018.44
    Exceptional Items2.97----
    P/L Before Tax36.3221.7018.44
    Tax7.526.345.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.8015.3713.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.8015.3713.28
    Minority Interest-1.54-0.74-0.63
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.2614.6312.65
    Equity Share Capital9.089.089.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.0216.1213.93
    Diluted EPS30.0216.1213.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.0216.1213.93
    Diluted EPS30.0216.1213.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited