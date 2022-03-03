Nicco Parks Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore, up 248.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.34 crore in December 2021 up 248.33% from Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021 up 867.72% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021 up 35550% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2020.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 66.25 on March 02, 2022 (BSE)