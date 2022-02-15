NFL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,091.71 crore, up 73.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,091.71 crore in December 2021 up 73.26% from Rs. 2,938.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021 down 143.64% from Rs. 52.89 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.95 crore in December 2021 down 39.73% from Rs. 215.63 crore in December 2020.

NFL shares closed at 50.45 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 29.69% over the last 12 months.