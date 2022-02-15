NFL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 5,091.71 crore, up 73.26% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for National Fertilizers are:
Net Sales at Rs 5,091.71 crore in December 2021 up 73.26% from Rs. 2,938.69 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.08 crore in December 2021 down 143.64% from Rs. 52.89 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.95 crore in December 2021 down 39.73% from Rs. 215.63 crore in December 2020.
NFL shares closed at 50.45 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given -10.39% returns over the last 6 months and 29.69% over the last 12 months.
|National Fertilizers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5,091.71
|3,690.70
|2,938.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5,091.71
|3,690.70
|2,938.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,695.58
|1,190.68
|998.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1,494.64
|926.27
|490.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|261.64
|102.68
|82.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|152.35
|146.51
|147.11
|Depreciation
|84.67
|82.26
|79.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,365.44
|1,144.47
|1,009.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.39
|97.83
|131.08
|Other Income
|7.89
|10.49
|5.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.28
|108.32
|136.27
|Interest
|33.73
|33.67
|58.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.55
|74.65
|77.75
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.55
|74.65
|77.75
|Tax
|2.91
|18.88
|22.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|8.64
|55.77
|55.13
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|8.64
|55.77
|55.13
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-31.72
|-39.43
|-2.24
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-23.08
|16.34
|52.89
|Equity Share Capital
|490.58
|490.58
|490.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.33
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.33
|1.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|0.33
|1.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|0.33
|1.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
