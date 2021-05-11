Neuland Lab Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.70 crore, up 27.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.70 crore in March 2021 up 27.69% from Rs. 191.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.29 crore in March 2021 up 286.03% from Rs. 9.30 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.11 crore in March 2021 up 25.74% from Rs. 31.90 crore in March 2020.

Neuland Lab EPS has increased to Rs. 13.48 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.25 in March 2020.

Neuland Lab shares closed at 2,695.25 on May 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 152.75% returns over the last 6 months and 543.10% over the last 12 months.