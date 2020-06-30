Neueon Towers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 96.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2020 down 96.4% from Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.48 crore in March 2020 up 86.18% from Rs. 220.60 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 up 99.22% from Rs. 124.99 crore in March 2019.

Neueon Towers shares closed at 0.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.