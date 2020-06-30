Neueon Towers Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 96.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neueon Towers are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2020 down 96.4% from Rs. 7.27 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 30.48 crore in March 2020 up 86.18% from Rs. 220.60 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.98 crore in March 2020 up 99.22% from Rs. 124.99 crore in March 2019.
Neueon Towers shares closed at 0.80 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 60.00% returns over the last 6 months and 14.29% over the last 12 months.
|Neueon Towers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.26
|1.03
|7.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.03
|Total Income From Operations
|0.26
|1.03
|7.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.01
|0.01
|0.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|3.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.63
|1.47
|Depreciation
|23.38
|23.64
|23.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|1.25
|126.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.39
|-24.50
|-148.12
|Other Income
|0.02
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.36
|-24.50
|-148.12
|Interest
|4.06
|4.05
|68.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-28.42
|-28.54
|-216.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-28.42
|-28.54
|-216.42
|Tax
|2.06
|1.96
|4.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-30.48
|-30.50
|-220.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-30.48
|-30.50
|-220.60
|Equity Share Capital
|56.54
|56.54
|56.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-39.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-39.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-39.01
|Diluted EPS
|-5.39
|-5.39
|-39.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am