Nestle India: Resilient show in face of multiple headwinds

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The Q4 and CY21 results of Nestle India (NIL; CMP: Rs 18,059; Market capitalisation: Rs 1,74,117crore) were in line with Street expectations. NIL had committed a Rs 2,600-crore capex plan, and it had already spent Rs 700 crore in CY21. It declared a final dividend of Rs 65 per share for CY21, taking the total dividend to Rs 200 per share for CY21. December quarter results Domestic sales growth was broad-based and largely driven by volumes and mix. Export sales were...