you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 01:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nestle India Q4 PAT may dip 5.8% YoY to Rs. 399.3 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,113.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nestle | Headquarters: Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland (Photo: Reuters)
Nestle | Headquarters: Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland (Photo: Reuters)
ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Nestle India to report net profit at Rs. 399.3 crore down 5.8% year-on-year (up 16.8% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,113.9 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 1.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 694 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 01:25 pm

tags #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #FMCG #ICICI Direct #Nestle India #Result Poll

