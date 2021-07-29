Nestle India: Double-digit sales growth continues amid margin pressure

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nestle India’s (CMP: Rs 18,013; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,73,670 crore) June quarter results were broadly in line with expectations. We expect higher prices of oil and packaging materials to impact gross margins in the near term. June 2021 quarter results Sales revenue grew by 13.8 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of domestic sales growth of 13.7 per cent and export sales growth of 18 per cent. Domestic and export sales achieved double-digit growth, largely driven by volumes...