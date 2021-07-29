MARKET NEWS

Nestle India: Double-digit sales growth continues amid margin pressure

Investment in capex by Nestle will lead to higher growth in the medium to long term

Nandish Shah
July 29, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST
Nestle India: Double-digit sales growth continues amid margin pressure

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nestle India’s (CMP: Rs 18,013; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,73,670 crore) June quarter results were broadly in line with expectations. We expect higher prices of oil and packaging materials to impact gross margins in the near term. June 2021 quarter results Sales revenue grew by 13.8 per cent year on year (YoY) on the back of domestic sales growth of 13.7 per cent and export sales growth of 18 per cent. Domestic and export sales achieved double-digit growth, largely driven by volumes...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers