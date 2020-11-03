Nectar Life Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 427.97 crore, down 26.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 427.97 crore in September 2020 down 26.04% from Rs. 578.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.31 crore in September 2020 down 398.49% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 49.04 crore in September 2019.

Nectar Life shares closed at 18.20 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.36% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.