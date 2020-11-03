Nectar Life Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 427.97 crore, down 26.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nectar Lifesciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 427.97 crore in September 2020 down 26.04% from Rs. 578.68 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.31 crore in September 2020 down 398.49% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.00 crore in September 2020 down 34.75% from Rs. 49.04 crore in September 2019.
Nectar Life shares closed at 18.20 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 32.36% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.
|Nectar Lifesciences
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|427.97
|389.62
|578.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.33
|Total Income From Operations
|427.97
|389.62
|578.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|281.56
|294.99
|453.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.63
|1.21
|2.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|37.36
|10.04
|-0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.52
|17.50
|21.32
|Depreciation
|15.09
|15.05
|13.77
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|48.41
|49.22
|54.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.38
|1.60
|34.08
|Other Income
|0.53
|0.52
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.91
|2.12
|35.27
|Interest
|27.88
|27.87
|32.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.98
|-25.75
|2.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.98
|-25.75
|2.59
|Tax
|-3.66
|-8.84
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.31
|-16.90
|2.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.31
|-16.90
|2.45
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.31
|-16.90
|2.45
|Equity Share Capital
|22.43
|22.43
|22.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.75
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.75
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.75
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.75
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am