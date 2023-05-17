English
    Navneet Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.50 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Navneet Education are:

    Net Sales at Rs 359.50 crore in March 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 277.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.94 crore in March 2023 up 112.95% from Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in March 2023 up 19.83% from Rs. 43.16 crore in March 2022.

    Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.

    Navneet shares closed at 115.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and 28.20% over the last 12 months.

    Navneet Education
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations359.50259.24277.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations359.50259.24277.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials287.90188.10172.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.650.611.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.89-62.28-45.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost50.3046.9742.83
    Depreciation8.588.378.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.9154.2265.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.0523.2532.25
    Other Income5.093.582.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.1426.8334.85
    Interest3.661.860.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.4824.9733.88
    Exceptional Items24.046.33--
    P/L Before Tax63.5231.3033.88
    Tax10.586.839.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.9424.4724.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.9424.4724.86
    Equity Share Capital45.2445.2445.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.081.09
    Diluted EPS2.341.081.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.341.081.09
    Diluted EPS2.341.081.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

