Navneet Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 359.50 crore, up 29.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 359.50 crore in March 2023 up 29.38% from Rs. 277.87 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.94 crore in March 2023 up 112.95% from Rs. 24.86 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.72 crore in March 2023 up 19.83% from Rs. 43.16 crore in March 2022.

Navneet EPS has increased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.09 in March 2022.

Navneet shares closed at 115.25 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.04% returns over the last 6 months and 28.20% over the last 12 months.