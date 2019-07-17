National Aluminium Q1 PAT may dip 60.8% YoY to Rs. 245.9 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects National Aluminium to report net profit at Rs. 245.9 crore down 60.8% year-on-year (down 16.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 18.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,425.7 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 60.3 percent Y-o-Y (down 22.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 401.5 crore.

