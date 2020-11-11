Nahar Spinning Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 540.59 crore, up 37.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nahar Spinning Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 540.59 crore in September 2020 up 37.15% from Rs. 394.16 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.80 crore in September 2020 up 49.33% from Rs. 33.17 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2020 up 158.95% from Rs. 16.98 crore in September 2019.
Nahar Spinning shares closed at 40.20 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.85% returns over the last 6 months and -20.55% over the last 12 months.
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|540.59
|209.79
|394.16
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|540.59
|209.79
|394.16
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|334.41
|213.59
|286.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.59
|0.11
|0.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|39.18
|-100.85
|-20.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|48.29
|30.27
|53.10
|Depreciation
|20.47
|20.51
|20.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|110.24
|68.10
|93.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.59
|-21.94
|-40.14
|Other Income
|2.13
|1.22
|2.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.46
|-20.72
|-37.76
|Interest
|15.74
|18.30
|13.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.20
|-39.02
|-51.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-26.20
|-39.02
|-51.12
|Tax
|-9.40
|-13.60
|-17.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.80
|-25.42
|-33.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.80
|-25.42
|-33.17
|Equity Share Capital
|18.03
|18.03
|18.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.81
|-7.05
|-9.20
|Diluted EPS
|-4.81
|-7.05
|-9.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.81
|-7.05
|-9.20
|Diluted EPS
|-4.81
|-7.05
|-9.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 11, 2020 12:33 pm