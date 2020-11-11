Nahar Spinning Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 540.59 crore, up 37.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.59 crore in September 2020 up 37.15% from Rs. 394.16 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.80 crore in September 2020 up 49.33% from Rs. 33.17 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.01 crore in September 2020 up 158.95% from Rs. 16.98 crore in September 2019.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 40.20 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 28.85% returns over the last 6 months and -20.55% over the last 12 months.