Nahar Spinning Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 861.89 crore, up 16.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 861.89 crore in June 2022 up 16.76% from Rs. 738.18 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.25 crore in June 2022 down 27.99% from Rs. 100.34 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 123.10 crore in June 2022 down 28.29% from Rs. 171.66 crore in June 2021.

Nahar Spinning EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.83 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.81 in June 2021.

Nahar Spinning shares closed at 335.90 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.60% returns over the last 6 months and 0.45% over the last 12 months.