Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 574.76 crore, up 33.77% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:10 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 574.76 crore in December 2021 up 33.77% from Rs. 429.67 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.43 crore in December 2021 down 74.8% from Rs. 86.06 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2021 down 426.6% from Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2020.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 13.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 157.28% over the last 12 months.
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|574.76
|695.30
|429.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|574.76
|695.30
|429.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|281.55
|322.49
|204.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|0.11
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.44
|20.85
|-2.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|23.01
|25.20
|21.47
|Depreciation
|20.66
|20.71
|20.81
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|306.58
|361.97
|193.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.86
|-56.03
|-8.94
|Other Income
|1.53
|1.61
|4.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-73.34
|-54.42
|-4.68
|Interest
|95.41
|93.77
|88.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-168.75
|-148.19
|-93.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-168.75
|-148.19
|-93.50
|Tax
|-18.32
|-5.83
|-7.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-150.43
|-142.37
|-86.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-150.43
|-142.37
|-86.06
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-2.38
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-2.38
|-1.44
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.52
|-2.38
|-1.44
|Diluted EPS
|-2.52
|-2.38
|-1.44
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited