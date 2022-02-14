Nagarjuna Fert Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 574.76 crore, up 33.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 574.76 crore in December 2021 up 33.77% from Rs. 429.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 150.43 crore in December 2021 down 74.8% from Rs. 86.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 52.68 crore in December 2021 down 426.6% from Rs. 16.13 crore in December 2020.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 13.25 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.32% returns over the last 6 months and 157.28% over the last 12 months.