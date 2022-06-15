Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore, up 94% Y-o-Y
June 15, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals are:
Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore in March 2022 up 94% from Rs. 401.07 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.68 crore in March 2022 up 24.8% from Rs. 219.00 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.41 crore in March 2022 up 63.86% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2021.
Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 9.55 on June 14, 2022 (NSE)
|Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|778.09
|574.76
|401.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|778.09
|574.76
|401.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|420.23
|281.55
|213.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.32
|0.37
|1.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.39
|17.44
|3.89
|Power & Fuel
|342.97
|--
|180.86
|Employees Cost
|23.70
|23.01
|29.74
|Depreciation
|20.18
|20.66
|20.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|57.41
|324.97
|76.85
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-80.34
|-93.25
|-125.32
|Other Income
|25.75
|1.53
|9.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-54.59
|-91.72
|-115.53
|Interest
|93.21
|96.08
|83.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-147.79
|-187.81
|-199.50
|Exceptional Items
|-18.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-165.93
|-187.81
|-199.50
|Tax
|-1.25
|-18.32
|19.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-164.68
|-169.49
|-219.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-164.68
|-169.49
|-219.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-164.68
|-169.49
|-219.00
|Equity Share Capital
|59.81
|59.81
|59.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-2.83
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-2.83
|-3.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.75
|-2.83
|-3.66
|Diluted EPS
|-2.75
|-2.83
|-3.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited