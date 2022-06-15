Nagarjuna Fert Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore, up 94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 778.09 crore in March 2022 up 94% from Rs. 401.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 164.68 crore in March 2022 up 24.8% from Rs. 219.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 34.41 crore in March 2022 up 63.86% from Rs. 95.21 crore in March 2021.

Nagarjuna Fert shares closed at 9.55 on June 14, 2022 (NSE)