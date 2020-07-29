App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 09:46 PM IST

Muthoot Capital logs in flat net income of Rs 13.5 crore in Q1

Total assets under management declined to Rs 2,474 crore, including the assigned portfolio of Rs 45 crore, from Rs 2,760.3 crore, said its managing director Thomas George Muthoot.

Auto-loan focused shadow banking entity Muthoot Capital Services on Wednesday reported a flat net income of Rs 13.5 crore for the June quarter, despite setting aside Rs 32-crore additional provisioning for the pandemic. The company had posted a net income of Rs 13.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income of the only listed entity from the diversified Muthoot Pappachan Group declined marginally to Rs 131.2 crore from Rs 144 crore, as it could not disburse the mainstay two-wheeler loans that declined to Rs 16.5 crore due to the lockdowns, while total disbursements plunged to Rs 17 crore from Rs 487 crore.

The company is expecting better days as collections have gone up from 33 per cent of the normal in April to 70 per cent in June and further improving in July.

To avoid any negative surprises on the asset quality side from the pandemic, the company has provided for an enhanced provisioning of Rs 50 crore, of which Rs 18 crore will be set aside in the September quarter. It has already set aside Rs 32 crore in the June quarter.
