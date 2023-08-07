English
    Murudeshwar Cer Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Murudeshwar Ceramics are:Net Sales at Rs 37.90 crore in June 2023 up 20.02% from Rs. 31.57 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.57 crore in June 2023 up 16.64% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2022.
    Murudeshwar Cer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.Murudeshwar Cer shares closed at 42.55 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.94% returns over the last 6 months and 78.03% over the last 12 months.
    Murudeshwar Ceramics
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.9057.1531.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.9057.1531.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.6812.868.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.603.183.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.83-4.19-3.75
    Power & Fuel--16.849.73
    Employees Cost5.5210.913.21
    Depreciation2.763.372.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--2.952.06
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.415.082.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.756.153.91
    Other Income0.070.760.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.816.913.97
    Interest2.964.072.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.852.851.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.852.851.20
    Tax0.730.140.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.122.701.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.122.701.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.01-0.090.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.132.621.09
    Equity Share Capital57.7057.7057.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.380.19
    Diluted EPS0.190.370.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.380.19
    Diluted EPS0.190.370.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 7, 2023

