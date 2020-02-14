MT Educare Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore, up 10.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.79 crore in December 2019 up 10.22% from Rs. 49.71 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in December 2019 up 60.84% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.03 crore in December 2019 up 75.68% from Rs. 12.54 crore in December 2018.

MT Educare EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.33 in December 2018.

MT Educare shares closed at 14.90 on February 13, 2020 (NSE) and has given -46.98% returns over the last 6 months and -66.70% over the last 12 months.