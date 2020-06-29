MRO-TEK Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for MRO-TEK Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in March 2020 up 21.56% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020 down 24.42% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2020 up 1.63% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2019.
MRO-TEK shares closed at 26.00 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.19% over the last 12 months.
|MRO-TEK Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.52
|9.85
|5.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.52
|9.85
|5.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.11
|4.23
|3.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.55
|4.18
|0.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|1.90
|2.18
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|1.07
|1.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.21
|-1.84
|-2.22
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.12
|0.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-1.72
|-2.10
|Interest
|1.36
|1.32
|0.72
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.49
|-3.04
|-2.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.49
|-3.04
|-2.82
|Tax
|0.14
|0.09
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.63
|-3.13
|-2.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.63
|-3.13
|-2.92
|Equity Share Capital
|9.34
|9.34
|9.34
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-5.69
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.68
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.68
|-1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.94
|-1.68
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-1.94
|-1.68
|-1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
