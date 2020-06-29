MRO-TEK Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in March 2020 up 21.56% from Rs. 5.36 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.63 crore in March 2020 down 24.42% from Rs. 2.92 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in March 2020 up 1.63% from Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2019.

MRO-TEK shares closed at 26.00 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -27.37% returns over the last 6 months and -0.19% over the last 12 months.