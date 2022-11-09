MPS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.65 crore, up 5.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.65 crore in September 2022 up 5.32% from Rs. 72.78 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.24 crore in September 2022 up 22.33% from Rs. 18.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.39 crore in September 2022 up 19% from Rs. 28.06 crore in September 2021.

MPS EPS has increased to Rs. 13.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.07 in September 2021.

MPS shares closed at 766.25 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 33.52% returns over the last 6 months and 6.53% over the last 12 months.