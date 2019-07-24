Monsanto India Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore, up 10.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.84 crore in June 2019 up 10.05% from Rs. 260.64 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.00 crore in June 2019 up 15.12% from Rs. 66.02 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.57 crore in June 2019 up 19.16% from Rs. 75.17 crore in June 2018.

Monsanto India EPS has increased to Rs. 44.03 in June 2019 from Rs. 38.25 in June 2018.

Monsanto India shares closed at 2,067.05 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -19.04% returns over the last 6 months and -28.73% over the last 12 months.