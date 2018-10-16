Monnet Ispat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 419.72 crore, up 32.93% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 419.72 crore in September 2018 up 32.93% from Rs. 315.74 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,859.56 crore in September 2018 down 709.52% from Rs. 353.24 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2018 up 4.85% from Rs. 77.79 crore in September 2017.

Monnet Ispat shares closed at 37.10 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given 52.99% returns over the last 6 months and 23.05% over the last 12 months.