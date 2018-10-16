Monnet Ispat Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 419.72 crore, up 32.93% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Monnet Ispat are:
Net Sales at Rs 419.72 crore in September 2018 up 32.93% from Rs. 315.74 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2,859.56 crore in September 2018 down 709.52% from Rs. 353.24 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 74.02 crore in September 2018 up 4.85% from Rs. 77.79 crore in September 2017.
Monnet Ispat shares closed at 37.10 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given 52.99% returns over the last 6 months and 23.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Monnet Ispat
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|417.97
|432.21
|315.22
|Other Operating Income
|1.75
|0.84
|0.52
|Total Income From Operations
|419.72
|433.05
|315.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|374.44
|379.81
|247.94
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-41.44
|-17.97
|4.52
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.03
|25.08
|27.71
|Depreciation
|81.57
|87.57
|91.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|60.14
|30.11
|22.19
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-74.02
|-71.55
|-77.79
|Other Income
|3.31
|10.93
|2.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-70.71
|-60.62
|-75.14
|Interest
|16.04
|329.12
|278.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-86.75
|-389.74
|-353.24
|Exceptional Items
|-2,772.81
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2,859.56
|-389.74
|-353.24
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2,859.56
|-389.74
|-353.24
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2,859.56
|-389.74
|-353.24
|Equity Share Capital
|469.55
|200.77
|200.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-103.60
|-19.51
|-17.59
|Diluted EPS
|-103.60
|-19.51
|-17.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-103.60
|-19.51
|-17.59
|Diluted EPS
|-103.60
|-19.51
|-17.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited